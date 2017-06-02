Obayashi has deployed a lithium-ion battery storage system with 6.75 MWh of storage capacity at a 17.9 MW solar project operated by one of its subsidiaries in northern Japan.The Japanese construction firm developed the storage system, which has a total output of 10 MW, in cooperation with Mitsubishi Electric and Kyoto-based battery producer GS Yuasa. Obayashi Clean Energy began building the solar project in Kushiro, on the Japanese island of Hokkaido, in March 2015. It started operating the PV array and battery system in early ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...