

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Greek economy expanded in the first quarter, in contrast to the contraction estimated previously, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Friday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent sequentially in the first quarter instead of 0.1 percent fall estimated on May 15.



The expansion reversed fourth quarter's 1.1 percent decline. The upward revision to first quarter GDP suggested that the economy was not in recession.



Year-on-year, the economy expanded 0.4 percent compared to the previous estimate of 0.5 percent decline and the 1 percent fall in the fourth quarter.



On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, GDP advanced 0.8 percent annually versus prior estimate of 0.3 percent fall.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX