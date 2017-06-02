sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
02.06.2017 | 13:11
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Aviation Actuation System Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Issues with EMA Hinder Growth

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Aviation Actuation System Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global aviation actuation system market to grow at a CAGR of 5.77% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Aviation Actuation System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is adoption of modular, compact designs with higher load handling capability. Actuator systems have been gradually moving toward lighter and more compact designs. This has almost doubled the overall efficiency of aircraft. The new designs reportedly enable the aircraft to accelerate to twice the speed by reducing the overall weight by a third and, accordingly, the overall size.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is adoption of modular, compact designs with higher load handling capability. Seat actuation systems are an essential part of aircraft cabins. Modern seat actuation systems are designed in such a way that would facilitate skull and lower back support. This would help in avoiding neck and back pain and ensuring the right seating positions for passengers over long haul air travel.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is issues with EMA. EMAs have undergone continuous developments over the years and have posed fierce competition to hydraulic actuators. Manufacturers have incorporated magnetic materials that improve performance through efficient and low power electronics and enhanced gear technology. This reflects advanced power-to-weight ratio in entire flight control systems. Despite this superiority, certain glitches exist and are yet to be rectified.

Key vendors

  • Honeywell
  • Moog
  • Parker Hannifin
  • Rockwell Collins
  • United Technologies Corporation

Other prominent vendors

  • Thomson Industries
  • Sitec Aerospace
  • Diakont
  • Circor Aerospace
  • Zodiac Aerospace

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by product type

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sn4c6f/global_aviation

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire