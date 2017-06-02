Research and Markets - Global Aviation Actuation System Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Issues with EMA Hinder Growth

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global aviation actuation system market to grow at a CAGR of 5.77% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Aviation Actuation System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is adoption of modular, compact designs with higher load handling capability. Actuator systems have been gradually moving toward lighter and more compact designs. This has almost doubled the overall efficiency of aircraft. The new designs reportedly enable the aircraft to accelerate to twice the speed by reducing the overall weight by a third and, accordingly, the overall size.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is adoption of modular, compact designs with higher load handling capability. Seat actuation systems are an essential part of aircraft cabins. Modern seat actuation systems are designed in such a way that would facilitate skull and lower back support. This would help in avoiding neck and back pain and ensuring the right seating positions for passengers over long haul air travel.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is issues with EMA. EMAs have undergone continuous developments over the years and have posed fierce competition to hydraulic actuators. Manufacturers have incorporated magnetic materials that improve performance through efficient and low power electronics and enhanced gear technology. This reflects advanced power-to-weight ratio in entire flight control systems. Despite this superiority, certain glitches exist and are yet to be rectified.

