Chromatography Resin Market in Drug Discovery Worth 401.1 Million USD by 2022

The report "Chromatography Resin Market in Drug Discovery by Type (Natural, Synthetic, Inorganic Media), Technique (Ion Exchange, Affinity, Hydrophobic Interaction, Size Exclusion, Multi-Modal), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to grow from USD 290.7 Million in 2017 to USD 401.1 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.65% from 2017 to 2022.

Browse 103 market data tables and 58 figures spread through 142 pages and in-depth TOC on "Chromatography Resin Market in Drug Discovery"

Factors such as the growing demand for therapeutic antibodies and rising R&D in biopharmaceuticals are driving the market.

Ion exchange chromatography segment accounted for the largest share of the chromatography resin market in drug discovery.

The ion exchange segment accounted for the largest share in 2016, in terms of volume, and is projected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period. Ion exchange chromatography technique is widely used for biopharmaceutical purification processes. It is used in combination with other techniques, wherein the use of protein as resins is not a commercially preferred option. This has led to the high demand for ion exchange resins in the past decade.

Natural polymer segment accounted for the largest share of the chromatography resin market in drug discovery.

Natural polymer was the largest segment of the chromatography resin market in drug discovery, in terms of value, in 2016. Agarose, cellulose, and dextran are the natural polymers that are most commonly used as resins in chromatography applications. The major advantage of these natural polymers is their hydrophilic nature, as they have a large number of hydroxyl groups in their structure. These provide functional sites for the coupling of suitable ligands.

North America is the largest market for chromatography resin in drug discovery.

On the basis of region, the Chromatography Resin Market in Drug Discovery is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is the key market for chromatography resin in drug discovery. The U.S. is the leading market for chromatography resin in drug discovery in the region, followed by Canada. Strong growth in the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market of the region drives the demand for chromatography resin in drug discovery in this region.

Major players operating in the chromatography resin market in drug discovery are General Electric Company (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Pall Corporation (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), and Tosoh Corporation (Japan). These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, expansions, and contracts & agreements to strengthen their market position, widen their product portfolio, and increase their customer base.

