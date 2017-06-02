

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The international community, led by Barack Obama, have made a scathing attack on US President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate pact.



In a statement issued immediately after Trump stunned the world, his predecessor said that by doing so, the Trump Administration has joined a small handful of nations that reject the future.



It makes the United States one of only three countries in the world who aren't a part of the Agreement. Syria and Nicaragua are the other countries.



Obama did not mention his successor by name in the statement, but pointedly referred to the 'absence of American leadership.'



UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed disappointment over Trump's decision, saying he is confident all other parties to the ambitious pact will continue with their efforts to reduce the emissions.



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Donald Trump to express his disappointment.



French President Emmanuel Macron said Trump made a historic error by abandoning the Paris climate agreement, and invited US climate scientists and entrepreneurs to come and work in France.



'The Paris Agreement remains a historic treaty signed by 194 and ratified by 147 counties. Therefore it cannot be renegotiated based on the request of a single Party,' the United Nations' Framework Convention on Climate Change said.



Making an eagerly awaited announcement at the White House Thursday, Trump said he was prepared to negotiate a new agreement or re-enter the accord on improved terms.



'I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris. I promised I would exit or renegotiate any deal which fails to serve America's interests. Many trade deals will soon be under renegotiation,' he added.



Meanwhile, Trump spoke by telephone with leaders of Germany, France, Canada, and Britain to clarify his stand.



