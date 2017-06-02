With the now completed solar park in central Chile, the British solar developer has further established its presence in the Latin American solar market.Completed and switched on, the 40 MW Doña Carmen solar project in La Ligua, in the Valparaiso region of central Chile, is yet another sign of U.K. solar firm Solarcentury's increasing Latin American presence.Back in November 2016, the company launched construction works, after being selected by electricity generation company Energía Cerro El Morado S.A. to handle EPC duties on the project, as well as O&M at the site for five years. "We have been very impressed by the Solarcentury team in Chile and its deep knowledge of the electrical market, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...