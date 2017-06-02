

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) announced the first disclosure of data from a cohort of the Phase 1/2 CheckMate -358 study evaluating Opdivo (nivolumab) for the treatment of patients with advanced cervical, vaginal and vulvar cancers, all associated with infection by the human papillomavirus. The median progression-free survival was 5.5 months and the median overall survival was not yet reached. Responses were seen only in cervical cancer patients. Of the 19 women with cervical cancer, five had complete and partial responses, with an objective response rate of 26.3%. Median duration of response has not been reached after 6 months of follow-up. Opdivo showed a safety profile consistent with previous results seen with Opdivo monotherapy in other tumor types.



'This first assessment of Opdivo's activity in women with advanced cervical, vaginal and vulvar cancers enrolled in this cohort of CheckMate -358 supports further investigation, especially because these patients have very limited options after chemotherapy or radiation fails,' said Shinta Cheng, development lead, Bristol-Myers Squibb.



