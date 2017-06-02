

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Initial trading in the U.S. Future Index suggest that Wall Street will open broadly higher on Friday. On a weak day of economic activities, the market is waiting for Employment Situation Report and International Trade Data. Asian stocks closed higher, while European stocks are trading in the greener zone.



As of 6.45 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 81 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 6.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 21 points.



U.S. stocks closed higher, with all the three major averages touching new record closing highs. The Dow rose 135.53 points or 0.7 percent to 21,144.18, the Nasdaq advanced 48.31 points or 0.8 percent to 6,246.83 and the S&P 500 climbed 18.26 points or 0.8 percent to 2,430.06.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Employment Situation report for May will be released at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for non-farm payrolls consensus of 185,000, down from 211,000 last month. Unemployment rate is expected to be steady at 4.4 percent.



International Trade data for April will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for wider trade gap of $46.1 billion, compared to $43.7 billion in the previous period.



Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker will discuss economic outlook and Philadelphia Fed's economic growth and mobility project at the Pennsylvania Economic Association 2017 Conference in Reading, Pennsylvania, with audience Q&A at 12.45 pm ET.



The Baker Hughes North American rig count, that tracks weekly changes in the number of active operating oil & gas rigs, will be released at 1.00 pm ET.



Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will speak at a Q&A session at a City of Addison Economic Development Luncheon in Dallas at 1.00 pm ET.



In the corporate sector, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) and Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) announced a collaboration agreement to evaluate the combination of Bristol-Myers Squibb's immunotherapy Opdivo and Seattle Genetics' antibody-drug conjugate ADCETRIS in a pivotal phase 3 clinical trial.



VMware Inc. (VMW) reported increase in first quarter earnings to $412 million, or $0.99 per share from $366 million, or $0.86 per share last year. The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.4 percent to $1.74 billion. This was up from $1.59 billion last year.



Asian stocks rose broadly on Friday. Chinese stocks ended little changed. The benchmark Shanghai Composite reversed early losses to end 2.92 points or 0.09 percent higher at 3,105.54. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 114.83 points or 0.44 percent at 25,924.05.



Japanese shares led regional gains. The Nikkei average climbed 317.25 points or 1.60 percent to 20,177.28, closing above 20,000 for the first time since December 2015 and marking its highest closing since mid-August 2015. The broader Topix index closed 1.64 percent higher at 1,612.20.



Australian shares gained ground. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 50 points or 0.87 percent to 5,788.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 48.60 points or 0.84 percent at 5,821.10.



European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is adding 84.15 points or 1.59 percent. The German DAX is climbing 230.64 points or 1.83 percent. The U.K. FTSE 100 Index is up 25.72 points or 0.34 percent, while the Swiss Market Index is progressing 48.86 points or 0.54 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is climbing 1.20 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX