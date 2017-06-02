Ganapati plc - Trading Update

2 June 2016

Ganapati Plc

("Ganapati" or "the Company")

Trading Update

The Directors are pleased to provide the following trading updates:

Gambling Licence

Ganapati Plc's wholly-owned subsidiary, Ganapati (Malta) Limited, has been awarded a Class 4 licence by the Malta Gaming Authority. This allows Ganapati (Malta) Limited to offer the Group's Japanese-themed online casino games to Malta-licenced operators. These would include existing titles such as CrypBattle and She Ninja Suzu.

The Directors believe that the awarding of this licence creates the opportunity for the Group to increase the market for its games.

Ganapati Plc Chief Operating Officer, Mitsuya Fujimoto, commented, "having our first licence is a milestone for Ganapati (Malta) and continues our growing relationship with Malta and the Malta Gaming Authority.

Ganalogics SRL

Ganapati Plc wishes to inform its shareholder that its subsidiary Ganapati (Malta) has recently set up its first tech office in Bucharest, Romania under Ganalogics SRL, registered earlier this year. The office will supplement the existing tech office in Tallinn, Estonia which has also recently undergone an expansion doubling its office size. Ganalogics OU was a sponsor at the recent GameDev Days in Tallinn where it was able to attract more talent.

Mistuya Fujimoto, CEO of Ganapati Malta and COO of Ganapati Plc holding company commented, "We are delighted and excited to welcome our new teams in Europe as part of our global network. This move to Bucharest and expansion of the Tallinn studio were part of our immediate plan to strengthen our own branded game productions in Europe which would enable us to provide a wider range ofcontentto our customers."

Richard Hogg,Director of Ganapati Malta and recently appointed CEO of Ganalogics OU added, "We are delighted to be in Bucharest, having identified it as a "tech hub" of the future. The talent we have been able to attract thus far will enable us to create even more great games for Ganapati Malta. Estonia digital gaming industry continues to grow and having this additional resource inRomaniawill ensure our games are delivered in a timely fashion to our clients."

Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Ganapati Plc for the purchase or sale of any securities, nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful.

The Directors of Ganapati Plc accept responsibility for this announcement

CORPORATE ADVISER AND CONTACT DETAILS:

Ganapati plc

Tony Drury

Chairman

Telephone: 07973 737284

ISDX CORPORATE ADVISER: