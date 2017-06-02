The sub-fund Gudme Raaschou Classics will be transferred from Investeringsforeningen Gudme Raaschou to Investeringsforeningen Lån & Spar Invest. After this the sub-funds Lån & Spar Invest Europa and Gudme Raaschou Invest Classics will be merged. Gudme Raaschou Invest Classics is the continuing sub-fund. The name of this sub-fund will be changed to Lån & Spar Invest Europa Classics.



The last day of trading shares in the discontinuing sub-fund is 8 June 2017.



Discontinuing sub-fund (Investeringsforeningen Lån & Spar Invest)



ISIN: DK0010246206 ---------------------------------------------- Name: Lån & Spar Invest Europa ---------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 8 June 2017 ---------------------------------------------- Short name: LSIEU ---------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3811 ----------------------------------------------



Continuing sub-fund as per 9 June 2017



(After transfer of the sub-fund Classics from Investeringsforeningen Gudme Raaschou Invest to Investeringsforeningen Lån & Spar Invest)



ISIN: DK0010235431 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Gudme Raaschou Classics ---------------------------------------------------------- New name: Lån & Spar Invest Europa Classics ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GRICLA ---------------------------------------------------------- New short name: LSIEUC ---------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 3792 ----------------------------------------------------------



For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=634125