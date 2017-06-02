Magnolia Petroleum Plc - Notice of Requisition of General Meeting

Magnolia Petroleum Plc / Index: AIM / Epic: MAGP / Sector: Oil & Gas

2 June 2017

Magnolia Petroleum Plc ('Magnolia' or 'the Company')

Notice of Requisition of General Meeting

Magnolia Petroleum plc, the AIM quoted US focused oil and gas exploration and production company, announces that it has received a requisition notice for a general meeting to consider resolutions in respect of directorate changes.

The Company is currently seeking the advice of its legal advisers as to the validity of this requisition and will update the market in due course.

The information contained within this announcement constitutes inside information stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

* * ENDS * *

For further information on Magnolia Petroleum Plc visit www.magnoliapetroleum.com or contact the following:

Rita Whittington Magnolia Petroleum Plc +01918449 8750 Jo Turner / James Caithie Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44207213 0880 Colin Rowbury Cornhill Capital Limited +44207710 9610 Lottie Brocklehurst St Brides Partners Ltd +44207236 1177 Frank Buhagiar St Brides Partners Ltd +44207236 1177

Notes

Magnolia Petroleum Plc is an AIM quoted, US focused, oil and gas exploration and production company. Its portfolio includes interests in 222 producing and non-producing assets, primarily located in the highly productive Bakken/Three Forks Sanish hydrocarbon formations in North Dakota as well as the oil rich Mississippi Lime and the substantial and proven Woodford and Hunton formations in Oklahoma.

Summary of Wells