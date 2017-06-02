

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Mylan N.V. (MYL) announced the U.S. launch of Zoledronic Acid Injection, 5 mg/100 mL Single Dose Vial, a generic version of Novartis' Reclast Injection. Mylan received final approval from the U.S. FDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for the product, which is indicated for the treatment of Paget's disease of bone in men and women.



The company noted that, Zoledronic Acid Injection, 5 mg/100 mL Single Dose Vial, had U.S. sales of approximately $22.1 million for the 12 months ending March 31, 2017.



