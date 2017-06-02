sprite-preloader
02.06.2017 | 13:56
Uncooled Infrared Imaging Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022 - Drivers, Restraints & Opportunities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Uncooled Infrared Imaging Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The research study examines the Uncooled Infrared Imaging market report on the basis of various segments- by camera core, wavelength, product type, industry vertical and geography. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been mentioned in order to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. Furthermore, the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments, have been provided in this report.

The market report provides an estimation of the overall market size in terms of value (US$) while providing a comprehensive analysis about the key segments and the geographical subdivisions in details. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical segments. Moreover, the research study analyzes the overall regulatory framework of uncooled Infrared Imaging market, offering stakeholders a better understanding of the various policies and laws and regulations.

It also contains in-depth information gained through primary and secondary research methods which has been assessed through various effective analytical tools. Thus, the research report presents near-accurate market estimates based on the data attained from such systematic research.

Companies Mentioned

  • Xenics
  • FLIR Systems, Inc.
  • Cantronic Systems, Inc.
  • BAE Systems
  • Fraunhofer IMS
  • Teledyne DALSA
  • DS Photonics
  • Rochester Precision Optics
  • VIGO System
  • Irvine Sensors Corp.
  • Zhejiang ULIRVISION Technology

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Uncooled Infrared Imaging Market Forecast by Camera Core (US$ billion)

6. Uncooled Infrared Imaging Market Forecast by Infrared Type (US$ billion)

7. Uncooled Infrared Imaging Market Forecast by Product Type (US$ billion)

8. Uncooled Infrared Imaging Market Forecast by Industry Vertical (US$ billion)

9. Uncooled Infrared Imaging Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)

10. Competitive Intelligence

11. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jx476q/uncooled_infrared

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire