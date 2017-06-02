Uncooled Infrared Imaging Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022 - Drivers, Restraints & Opportunities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The research study examines the Uncooled Infrared Imaging market report on the basis of various segments- by camera core, wavelength, product type, industry vertical and geography. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been mentioned in order to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. Furthermore, the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments, have been provided in this report.



The market report provides an estimation of the overall market size in terms of value (US$) while providing a comprehensive analysis about the key segments and the geographical subdivisions in details. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical segments. Moreover, the research study analyzes the overall regulatory framework of uncooled Infrared Imaging market, offering stakeholders a better understanding of the various policies and laws and regulations.

It also contains in-depth information gained through primary and secondary research methods which has been assessed through various effective analytical tools. Thus, the research report presents near-accurate market estimates based on the data attained from such systematic research.



Companies Mentioned



Xenics

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Cantronic Systems, Inc.

BAE Systems

Fraunhofer IMS

Teledyne DALSA

DS Photonics

Rochester Precision Optics

VIGO System

Irvine Sensors Corp.

Zhejiang ULIRVISION Technology



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Uncooled Infrared Imaging Market Forecast by Camera Core (US$ billion)



6. Uncooled Infrared Imaging Market Forecast by Infrared Type (US$ billion)



7. Uncooled Infrared Imaging Market Forecast by Product Type (US$ billion)



8. Uncooled Infrared Imaging Market Forecast by Industry Vertical (US$ billion)



9. Uncooled Infrared Imaging Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)



10. Competitive Intelligence



11. Company Profiles



