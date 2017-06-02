Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC Halyk Bank / Miscellaneous - Medium Priority JSC Halyk Bank: Changes to the Management Board of Halyk Bank 02-Jun-2017 / 13:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *PRESS-RELEASE* *Changes to the Management Board of Halyk Bank * Halyk Bank announces that, following a Resolution of the Board of Directors ('*BoD*') dated 31.05.2017, Mr. Askar Smagulov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Halyk Bank ("*the Bank*"), has stepped down from his position on the Bank's Management Board as of 1 June 2017 due to his move to a new role as of Advisor to the Bank's BoD and Management Board. Mr. Askar Smagulov retains his office of JSC Altyn Bank CEO. *About Halyk Bank* Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998 and on the London Stock Exchange since 2006. With total assets of KZT 5,201.1 billion, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender. The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 506 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank also operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan and Russia. _For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit _https://www.halykbank.kz/en [1] *About Altyn Bank* Altyn Bank JSC (Subsidiary of Halyk Bank JSC), previously known as HSBC Bank Kazakhstan, established in Kazakhstan since 1998, has been acquired by and became a wholly owned subsidiary of Halyk Bank JSC in November 2014. With offices in four major cities in Kazakhstan and being a universal bank, Altyn Bank provides full range of products and services to corporate and retail clients across the country. _For more information on Altyn Bank, please visit _http://altynbank.kz/en [2] -Ends- *For further information, please contact:* *Halyk Bank* Kasenova Mira +7 727 259 04 30 Yelena Perekhoda +7 727 330 17 19 The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: JSC Halyk Bank 40, Al Farabi Avenue 050059 (A26M3K5) Almaty Kazakhstan Phone: +7 727 259 04 30 Fax: +7 727 259 02 71 E-mail: ir@halykbank.kz Internet: http://halykbank.kz ISIN: US46627J3023 WKN: A0LF36 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 4261 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 580095 02-Jun-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=16fdfd854b20ce5f2223f6ee037bc97c&application_id=580095&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ea0f0289c53c4d83cfae074e7fab7b5b&application_id=580095&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2017 07:26 ET (11:26 GMT)