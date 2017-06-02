Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that CAT-5571, a novel activator of autophagy, will be presented as a potential treatment for cystic fibrosis in an oral presentation at the 40th European Cystic Fibrosis Society (ECFS) Conference. The ECFS Conference is being held June 7 June 10, 2017, in Seville, Spain, at the Conference and Exhibition Center of Seville FIBES II.

Feng Liu, Ph.D., Associate Director at Catabasis, will give an oral presentation titled "CAT-5571: An Autophagy Activator That Enhances the Clearance of Intracellular Bacteria" during the session "Novel strategies for treatment of Cystic Fibrosis pathogens" on Thursday, June 8, 2017 from 5:00pm 6:30pm local time.

About CAT-5571

Catabasis is developing CAT-5571 as a potential oral treatment for cystic fibrosis (CF) with potential effects on both the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) and on the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa. CAT-5571 is a small molecule that activates autophagy, a process that maintains cellular homeostasis and host defense mechanisms, and is known to be impaired in CF. Catabasis has shown in preclinical studies that CAT-5571, in combination with lumacaftor/ivacaftor, enhances cell-surface trafficking and function of CFTR with the F508del mutation. Catabasis has also shown that CAT-5571 enhances the clearance of P. aeruginosa infection in preclinical models of CF.

About Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a rare, chronic, genetic, life-shortening disease that affects over 70,000 patients worldwide, predominantly in the Caucasian population. In CF, a malfunctioning cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) ion channel impairs chloride secretion, with deleterious effects on multiple organs, and particularly devastating effects on pulmonary, intestinal and pancreatic function. Patients affected with CF are also predisposed to respiratory failure caused by persistent lung infections that are difficult to treat with standard antibiotics. Advancements in research and treatments have extended the life expectancy for those living with CF, however there is currently no cure.

About Catabasis

At Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, our mission is to bring hope and life-changing therapies to patients and their families. Our SMART (Safely Metabolized And Rationally Targeted) linker drug discovery platform enables us to engineer molecules that simultaneously modulate multiple targets in a disease. We are applying our SMART linker platform to build an internal pipeline of product candidates for rare diseases and plan to pursue partnerships to develop additional product candidates. For more information on the Company's drug discovery platform and pipeline of drug candidates, please visit www.catabasis.com.

