Research and Markets - North America IT Operations Analytics Market Report 2017: 2016-2022 Analysis & Forecasts by Application, Organisation Size, Deployment Type, Vertical & Country

IT operations teams have the challenge of running larger, complicated, hybrid, and geographically expansive IT systems, which are constantly in the change. Despite the changing nature of the business, the IT landscape has been struggling with limited resources to manage the dynamic IT infrastructure.

Almost every aspect of a business is logged in the IT operational data. IT services, applications, and technology infrastructure are in constant motion with data being generated all through the day. All the raw, unstructured, or polystructured data is critical in managing IT operations efficiently. ITOA offers powerful tools which can help IT operations in generating necessary insights to proactively check for risks, impacts, or identify potential outages arising out of various events that take place in an environment.

The ITOA market is segmented by applications, technology/tools, deployment models, organization size, verticals, and country. Based on applications, the market is segmented into real-time log analytics, application performance management, infrastructure management, network and security management, and others, which include cloud monitoring and virtualization monitoring.

Based on technology, the market has been segmented into visual analytics, machine-based learning, predictive analytics, user-behavior analytics, and root-cause analytics. Based on the deployment model, this market is segmented into on-premises and on-demand. Based on organizational size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and SME's. Based on vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, travel and hospitality, IT and telecommunication, media and entertainment, and government.



IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

HP Enterprise Company

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

VMware, Inc

Splunk Inc

Evolven

1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview



4. North America IT Operations Analytics Market



5. North America IT Operations Analytics Market by Application Area



6. North America IT Operations Analytics Market by Organization Size



7. North America IT Operations Analytics Market by Deployment Type



8. North America IT Operations Analytics Market by Vertical



9. North America IT Operations Analytics Market by Country



10. Company Profiles



