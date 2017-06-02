Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Managers' Transactions June 2, 2017 at 15:00



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Eriksson, Eero Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12_20170602110532_6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Panostaja Oyj LEI: 743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-06-02 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009800379 Volume: 2381 Unit price: Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 2381 Volume weighted average price: Euro



PANOSTAJA OYJ



For further information, contact CEO Juha Sarsama: tel. +358 (0)40-774 2099



