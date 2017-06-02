CPR Cell Phone Repair Announces New Store in Lexington-Hamburg, KY

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2017 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing mobile device repair franchise network in North America, is proud to announce a new store in Lexington, KY. CPR Cell Phone Repair is pleased to see franchisees Stephen Sparks and James Moore expand their ownership with their second franchise location in Kentucky.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Lexington-Hamburg, please visit: www.cellphonerepair.com/lexington-hamburg-ky.

"We are excited to see another CPR store open in the Lexington area with Stephen Sparks and James Moore," said Josh Sevick, president of CPR. "With their previous experience with CPR, we are sure this new location will be just as successful as their first. We're pleased to continue working with both Stephen and James, and are looking forward to seeing all that they accomplish with two locations under their watch."

CPR Lexington - Hamburg is located near a large shopping center called Hamburg Pavilion. The shopping center brings in large crowds as it is one of the state's largest retail locations. CPR Lexington - Hamburg provides customers with fast and affordable repair services that are trustworthy and reliable, too. Specializing in cell phones, laptops, tablets, and more, CPR prides itself on being a one-stop shop for every tech repair needed. Customers are provided with free quotes, limited lifetime warranties, and fast and friendly service.

James Moore has been a resident of Lexington for 12 years since attending the University of Kentucky. A devoted husband and father, he enjoys staying active and spending time with his family. As a businessman with a background in e-commerce, Moore remains focused on providing superior customer service.

"We pride ourselves on using the best parts possible in our repairs, building real relationships with our customers and completing successful repairs, every time," says Moore. "It's how we set ourselves apart from our competitors."

Stephen Sparks is a lifelong Lexington resident and is passionate about bringing quality business to the area. He currently lives with his fiance, two dogs, and two cats in the Lexington area.

"I'm thrilled to open another location with CPR," says Sparks. "Managing the CPR Lexington - Fayette location has been great, and I'm pleased to expand with another location in the area. My personal goal at CPR is to ensure my customers get the repairs they need fast and at a fair price. The Lexington-Fayette, KY location was the 300th CPR store to open. I'm eager to see what else I can accomplish with this new location."

CPR Cell Phone Repair Lexington - Hamburg is located at:

3090 Helmsdale Place Suite #330

Lexington, KY

40509

Please contact the store at 859-264-0356 or via email: hamburg@cpr-ky.com

Please visit the website: www.cellphonerepair.com/lexington-hamburg-ky.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 300 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets and other personal electronic devices. In both 2016 and 2017 CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2017 CPR was ranked in the top 100 tier of the List and was ranked #1 in the electronic repairs category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101

Contact:

Shari Kosec

skosec@merrymtg.com

216-674-0645 x616

CPR Cell Phone Repair