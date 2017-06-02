Capture The Flag: Writers Donovan and Adam Montierth to Produce a Feature Film with Dick Van Dyke and Louis Gossett Jr.

The Indie Comedy "Capture the Flag" will Tell the Story of Two Elderly U.S. Veterans Who Find Friendship

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2017 / Producers, writers and twin brothers Donovan and Adam Montierth are pleased to announce the upcoming production and release of their new indie comedy "Capture the Flag." The feature film with Dick Van Dyke and Louis Gossett Jr. is being described as a patriotic version of "Grumpy Old Men."

To watch a short video about the upcoming poignant comedy and learn more about the great cast the Montierths have assembled for the film, please check out https://goo.gl/beZwYI.

As a spokesperson for the upcoming film noted, the comedy is about two Korean War veterans who enlist their senior neighbors for a lively game of "Capture the Flag" to see who will get the privilege of raising Old Glory in their retirement community every morning.

"During the game the Vets discover -- and heal -- a shared haunted battlefield memory as they find in each other the courage to soldier on," the spokesperson noted, adding that the film is dedicated to everyone who serves and has served in the U.S. Armed Forces, including the friends and families of the soldiers.

In addition to Van Dyke and Gossett, the film will star John Amos, Rance Howard, Paul Dooley and Barry Corbin.

In order to help pay for the numerous costs associated with producing Capture The Flag, the Montierth brothers recently launched a fundraiser on Indiegogo. There, they hope to raise $2,000,000 through crowdfunding. The film will be shot in Los Angeles, California and production dates are currently scheduled for the fall of 2017.

A third of the funds that are raised will pay for things like location costs, the crew and art department, equipment, extras and more. The cast will receive 9 percent of the funding, and pre-production costs will take up about 18 percent of the amount raised. The remaining funds will pay for perks for the campaign and other costs.

About Capture The Flag:

Capture The Flag is a feature film about two U.S. Korean War vets who get their elderly neighbors to join them for a game of "capture the flag." The winner will get to raise the flag in their retirement community each morning. The movie, which will honor America's 21 million veterans, will star Dick Van Dyke, Louis Gossett Jr., John Amos, Rance Howard, Paul Dooley and Barry Corbin. For more information, please visit https://goo.gl/beZwYI.

