sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

176,40 Euro		+3,35
+1,94 %
WKN: 648300 ISIN: DE0006483001 Ticker-Symbol: LIN 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
LINDE AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LINDE AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
176,26
176,34
15:34
176,28
176,28
15:34
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LINDE AG
LINDE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LINDE AG176,40+1,94 %