Global Ship Loaders Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.25% by 2021 - Increased Demand For Energy Efficient Ship Loaders - Research and Markets

The global ship loaders market to grow at a CAGR of 3.25% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Ship Loaders Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increased demand for energy-efficient ship loaders. Mining companies worldwide are now focusing on the sustainable development of projects to receive energy-efficient certificates. These certifications require construction businesses to decrease their emissions and pollution throughout the project lifecycle. Hence, manufacturers worldwide are focused on the development of energy-efficient and user-friendly ship loaders.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is demand for port material handling equipment. The demand for port material handling equipment is rising with the growth in the seaborne trade activities, resulting in higher container traffic and bulk material handling. These growth factors are leading to increase in investment in the form of capacity addition in the existing ports and also with the setup of new facilities to cater to growing demand. There is tremendous scope for development in emerging nations. The high economic growth in developing countries entails both increases in imports and exports.

Key vendors



AUMUND Group

FLSmidth

Telestack

VIGAN



Other prominent vendors



Agrico Sales

AMECO

EMS-Tech

NEUERO Industrietechnik für Förderanlagen

SMB Group

Tenova TAKRAF

Thyssenkrupp

ZPMC



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape

