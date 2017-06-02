Indian Students to Pursue Study Abroad Programmes at Oxford, Harvard and Columbia Universities

SONIPAT, India, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading the efforts in promoting global opportunities for its students is the O.P. Jindal Global University, whose graduates have pursued and continue to pursue study abroad programmes at leading world-class universities and institutions.

As many as 120 university students will be studying at some of the leading institutions across the globe this summer.

Over 30 students have enrolled for a programme on Human Rights in Development at the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health. Another 30 students will be studying International Law and Global Governance at Somerville College, Oxford, while 15 students have enrolled to study business and corporate laws at Columbia University.

Over 17 students will be visiting Europe for a study tour of eleven Top East-European Universities and few others will be studying at the Law Schools Global League at ITAM, Mexico and the China University of Political Science and Law. Students have also enrolled to pursue language training at University of Granda and Instituto Superior de Derecho Economia, Madrid.

Describing the vision of the study abroad programmes at the university, JGU Founding Vice-Chancellor, Professor (Dr.) C Raj Kumar said, "We are committed to producing global citizens and are constantly exploring global opportunities for our students. Our exchange programmes not only introduce our students to multicultural and enriching environments but are aimed at equipping them with necessary qualifications and capabilities that set them apart in a globalized marketplace."

"Each of these programmes is specially curated and covers varied fields, such as law, business, global governance, etc. for instance, the program at Somerville College, University of Oxford pertains to 'International Law and Global Governance' for over three weeks, the students will study under some of the best international law professors in the world and experience the unique tutorial system at Oxford," said, Aditya Swarup, Assistant Dean, International Collaborations, JGU.

Since its inception, JGU has fostered collaborations with over 175 universities and institutions in 45 countries across the world.

JGU students have also visited Brooklyn Law School, Bond University, East China University of Political Sciences and Law, ESADE Law School, SGV Sao Paolo, National Taiwan University, Queens Mary University, Singapore Management University, Stockholm University, Tel Aviv University, University of California, Temple University, Cornell Law School amongst many other leading universities and institutions for exchange and study abroad programmes.

