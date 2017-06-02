Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from June 5, 2017. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds.



Swedish Treasury bill 1712 ---------------------------------- Expiration date: December 20, 2017 ---------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010022764 ---------------------------------- Short name: RGKT 1712 ---------------------------------- Trading code: RGKT_1712 ----------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Elin Nygren, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.