On request of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ), company registration number 556994-5792, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from June 7, 2017. The decision is conditional upon that Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) will meet the requirements regarding liquidity. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Premier.



The company has 35,970,377 shares as per today's date.



Short Name: EVO ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 35,970,377 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0006826046 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID: 107867 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 2,101,416 EUR ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: Large Cap ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: Equities, SEK Most Liquid, FESE2 / 169 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:



Industry code: 5000 Consumer Services ----------------------------------------- Supersector code: 5700 Travel & Leisure -----------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.