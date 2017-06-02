

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were lower Friday morning, as stocks were poised for new records ahead of what is likely to be a strong jobs report.



In a key prelude to this morning's figures from the Labor Department, payroll processor ADP yesterday said private sector employment jumped by 253,000 jobs in May after climbing by a revised 174,000 jobs in April.



Gold futures were down $5 at $1265 an ounce amid expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this month.



International Trade data for April will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for wider trade deficit of $46.1 billion, compared to $43.7 billion in the previous period.



Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker will speak in Reading, Pennsylvania, with audience Q&A at 12.45 pm ET.



