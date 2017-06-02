Layla Sleep Inc.: Layla, an Online Memory Foam Mattress Store, Announces Partnership with MilitaryFamiliesUnited.org

Layla Helped to Support Gold Star and Blue Star Families on Memorial Day 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2017 / The online memory foam mattress store Layla (laylasleep.com) is pleased to announce that they partnered up with MilitaryFamiliesUnited.org over Memorial Day in an effort to help support gold star and blue star families.

Recently, the mattress company, which was first to infuse copper within memory foam, decided to donate $10 for every mattress sold through Memorial Day 2017. As an incentive to raise more money for American Vets and the families of fallen soldiers Layla offered a coupon giving customers $60 off their purchase. The coupon code was appropriately named VET60 and it could be used on the checkout page of laylasleep.com

"We're living in the greatest country in the world and everyday brave men and women are fighting for our freedom and way of life. At Layla we feel that every American business has a responsibility to our veterans and the families of our veterans. Layla donating $10 for every mattress sold was the very least we could do," says Layla Chief Operations Officer Gregg Dean.

The mattress company is no stranger to giving back. In addition to the Memorial Day effort, Layla donates a portion of proceeds from all sales to charities and shelters year round.

About Layla Sleep Inc.:

Layla Sleep Inc. opened its doors in April of 2016 and is quickly becoming a household name in the mattress world. Started by two brothers who grew up in their father's furniture store, the brand offers one double sided mattress with two firmness levels sold online only at LaylaSleep.com. Layla offers free shipping, free returns, financing, and a lifetime warranty.

