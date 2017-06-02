Active Wall Street: Research Reports Initiated on REIT Stocks Pure Multi-Family REIT, Pro REIT, Fronsac REIT, and Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2017 / Active Wall St. announces the list of stocks for today's research reports. Pre-market the Active Wall St. team provides the technical coverage impacting selected stocks trading on the Toronto Exchange and belonging under the REITs industry. Companies recently under review include Pure Multi-Family REIT, Pro REIT, Fronsac REIT, and Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust. Get all of our free research reports by signing up at: http://www.activewallst.com/register/.

On Thursday, June 01, 2017, the TSX Venture Composite Index was up 0.07%, finishing the day at 800.45. The Toronto Exchange Composite Index, on the other hand, closed at 15,469.91, up 0.78%.

Active Wall St. has initiated research reports on the following equities: Pure Multi-Family REIT L.P. (TSXV: RUF-UN), Pro Real Estate Investment Trust (TSXV: PRV-UN), Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (TSXV: GAZ-UN), and Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSX: DRA-UN). Register with us now for your free membership and research reports at: http://www.activewallst.com/register/.

Pure Multi-Family REIT L.P. (TSXV: RUF-UN)

Vancouver, Canada-based Pure Multi-Family REIT L.P.'s stock edged 0.63% lower, to finish Thursday's session at $9.47 with a total volume of 346,453 shares traded. Over the last one month and the previous three months, Pure Multi-Family REIT's shares have advanced 3.72% and 5.34%, respectively. Furthermore, the stock has gained 25.76% in the past one year. The Company's shares are trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Pure Multi-Family REIT's 50-day moving average of $9.25 is above its 200-day moving average of $8.65. Shares of the Company, which invests in public equity markets of the US, are trading at a PE ratio of 10.41. See our research report on RUF-UN.V at: http://www.activewallst.com/register/.

Pro Real Estate Investment Trust (TSXV: PRV-UN)

On Thursday, shares in Montréal, Canada-based Pro Real Estate Investment Trust recorded a trading volume of 103,866 shares. The stock ended the day 0.90% higher at $2.25. Pro Real Estate Investment Trust's stock has gained 0.45% in the last one month and 9.22% in the previous three months. Furthermore, the stock has surged 11.94% in the previous one year. The Company's shares are trading above its 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $2.25 is above its 200-day moving average of $2.15. Shares of the Company, which focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of commercial real estate properties primarily in Maritimes, Quebec, and Ontario, Canada, are trading at a PE ratio of 15.96. The complimentary research report on PRV-UN.V at: http://www.activewallst.com/register/.

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (TSXV: GAZ-UN)

On Thursday, shares in St-Jean-Baptiste, Canada headquartered Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust, which operates as an open-ended trust in Canada, ended the session flat at $0.56 with a total volume of 11,285 shares traded. Register for free and access the latest research report on GAZ-UN.V at: http://www.activewallst.com/register/.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSX: DRA-UN)

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust's stock closed the day 0.17% lower at $6.04. The stock recorded a trading volume of 23,872 shares. Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust's shares have fallen advanced 0.67% in the previous one year. Shares of the company, which specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power, are trading below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Moreover, the stock's 50-day moving average of $6.18 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $6.08. Get free access to your research report on DRA-UN.TO at: http://www.activewallst.com/register/.

Active Wall Street:

Active Wall Street (AWS) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. AWS has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

AWS has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@activewallst.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by AWS. AWS is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither AWS nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://www.activewallst.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@activewallst.com

Phone number: 1-858-257-3144

Office Address: 3rd floor, 207 Regent Street, London, W1B 3HH, United Kingdom

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active Wall Street