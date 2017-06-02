Global Smart Air Purifier Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14.2% by 2021 - Analysis By Technology, Product Type & Distribution Channel - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Smart Air Purifier Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global smart air purifier market to grow at a CAGR of 14.28% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Smart Air Purifier Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growth in multi-functional compact and portable products. Rapidly growing technology has led to improved product quality and user-friendly designs. Thus, there is a rising trend for developing multi-functional compact products with simple programming platforms. This trend is seen largely in home automation products. Multi-functional compact products reduce electricity consumption.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing smart home adoption. The constant need for a convenient and comfortable lifestyle among homeowners has led to the rapid development of the home automation systems. Convenience and comfort are an integral part of a smart home. With home automation systems, smart homes can keep a check on the security systems, lighting, heating, and entertainment systems in the house.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is low awareness and low product demand in developing countries. Low awareness limits the growth of the market. The product is in the introductory phase and has relatively lower visibility and awareness among the target customers, particularly in developing countries.

Key vendors



Coway

Honeywell International

Koninklijke Philips

Sunbeam Products

Unilever

Xiaomi



Other prominent vendors



Airmega

Dyson

Guardian Technologies

HeavenFresh

Winix



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Economic indicators



PART 07: Market segmentation by technology



PART 08: Market segmentation by product type



PART 09: Distribution channel segmentation



PART 10: Geographical segmentation



PART 11: Key leading countries



PART 12: Decision framework



PART 13: Drivers and challenges



PART 14: Market trends



PART 15: Vendor landscape



PART 16: Key vendor analysis



PART 17: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3937z5/global_smart_air

