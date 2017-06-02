Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from June 7, 2017. The loan will be registered at STO Retail Bonds.



Swedish Treasury bill 1712 ----------------------------------- Expiration date: December 20, 2017 ----------------------------------- Last trading day: December 18, 2017 ----------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010022764 ----------------------------------- Short name: SSV 1712 RTL ----------------------------------- Trading code: SSV_1712_RTL -----------------------------------



