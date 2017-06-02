North America Video Management Software Market, 2022: Market is Anticipated to at a CAGR of 18.3% - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The North America Video Management Software (VMS) market is anticipated to at a CAGR of 18.3% during 2016-2022.



The advanced video management solution is the largest segment, and would remain as the largest throughout the forecast period, as video management is an integral part of video monitoring system. Collecting videos and handling recordings, video routing, managing events, & integrating other functionalities is the basic functionality of the video management system.



Within the technologies, the Internet Protocol (IP)-based segment would witness rapid growth. IP based cameras dramatically change the video surveillance system as the technology offers wide range of features such as low price, high image resolution, and scalability.

The growing adoption of IP cameras both by end-users and enterprise customers is a significant driver for the growth of the Video Management Software (VMS) market. Within the verticals, the government agencies would be the dominant vertical during the forecast period. Video surveillance systems play a pivotal role in managing risk within the government sector.



Key companies profiled in the report includes



Canon Inc. (Milestone Systems A/S)

On-Net Surveillance Systems, Inc. (OnSSI)

3VR, Inc

Verint Systems Inc.

Salient Systems

Exacq Technologies

Axxonsoft

Genetec Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Market Overview



3. North America Video Management Software (VMS) Market - By Type of Solution



4. North America Video Management Software (VMS) Market - By Technology



5. North America Video Management Software (VMS) Market - By Deployment



6. North America Video Management Software (VMS) Market - By Vertical



7. Country Level Analysis



8. Company Profiles



