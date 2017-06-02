First Ever Families +SocialGood Brings Together Advocates, Celebrities and Global Leaders in London to Unite for Global Change

LONDON, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Hosted by the UN Foundation and Johnson & Johnson, the event will draw attention to challenges facing families worldwide, and is the third and final in the series of +SocialGood events, part of the Global Moms Relay

Just before Father's Day, hundreds of advocates, celebrities, global leaders and families from all walks of life will gather on June 15, 2017, in London to share ideas, exchange best practices, and inspire action for a healthy planet and happy families.

Following the incredible success of Moms +SocialGood and Dads +SocialGood, the first-ever Families +SocialGood is a one-day event focused on the power of families to create a better future for themselves and their communities. Hosted by the UN Foundation and Johnson & Johnson, and supported by BabyCenter, Global Citizen, Fatherly, and Charity Miles, the event is a major milestone in the quest to empower mothers, fathers, and families to work together towards a healthier future for all.

Through livestreamed panel discussions and fireside chats, and an online global conversation, Families +SocialGood will also explore the role of social media and philanthropy in boosting the wellbeing of families.

Hosted by the United Nations Foundation and Johnson & Johnson, this unique gathering will focus the world's attention on ways to create healthy and resilient families. Additionally, we are excited to present a special screening of award winning documentary Unseen Enemy, a film about the frontlines of the fight against infectious disease.



Speakers include:

• Charlie Webster, UK TV Presenter and Nothing But Nets Champion

• Greg Barrow, Head of London Office at the United Nations World Food Programme

• Heidi Thomas, Creator, Writer and Executive Producer of Call the Midwife

• Baroness Valerie Amos, Director of SOAS, University of London, United NationsFoundation Board Member

• Daphne Metland, Global Editorial Director for BabyCenter UK

• Dr. Ruben Ayala, Senior Vice President, Operation Smile

• Lynn M. Croneberger, CEO, SOS Children's Villages

• Anne-Birgitte Albrectsen, CEO, Plan International

• Alexandra Cairns, External Affairs Manager, Kupona Foundation

• Serpil Tumeray, CEO, Vodaphone

• Robbie McIntyre, Humanitarian Information & Communications Officer, Save the Children UK

• And many more!

Topics which will be discussed include:

We are facing the largest humanitarian crisis since the end of World War II. Over 128 million people are in need of humanitarian aid and natural disaster response, including food, shelter, and health care.

Climate change poses an increasingly looming threat to the physical and mental health of families, their economic opportunity and livelihoods.

Non-communicable diseases such as heart attacks, strokes, cancer, and diabetes are on the rise and result in 70 percent of the world's deaths.

While the world is closer than ever to eradicating polio, other infectious diseases such as Ebola, Zika, measles, and influenza still threaten communities. Resources, innovation, and international cooperation are needed to eliminate them.

To register for free click here:http://bit.ly/familiesplusgood

For more information, visit FamiliesPlusSocialGood.org

About Families+SocialGood

Families+SocialGood is a one-day event dedicated to the power of families to create a better future for their communities, and the role of social media and philanthropy to boost health and happiness for families everywhere. Building on the success of Moms+SocialGood for the past five years, Families+Social Good will convene hundreds of the brightest and most passionate people on June 15, 2017, at The Brewery in London to share ideas and inspire action for improving the health and wellbeing of families worldwide. Hosted by the United Nations Foundation and Johnson & Johnson, this unique gathering will focus the world's attention on ways to create healthy and resilient families. Anyone, from anywhere, will be able to participate in the dialogue by tuning into the discussion via live stream and social media. FamiliesPlusSocialGood.org.

About the Global Moms Relay

The United Nations Foundation and Johnson & Johnson, with support from BabyCenter, Global Citizen, Fatherly and Charity Miles, bring you the Global Moms Relay, a digital campaign to raise support for a healthy planet and happy families. From May 3 to June 16, 2017 (just before Mother's Day through Father's Day), 25 celebrities, community leaders, and everyday moms and dads, will share a personal story on what they wish were true for every child, everywhere, and then "pass the baton" to the next contributor. Each time you share one of these posts via social media, Johnson & Johnson will donate $1 (per action up to $500,00) to help improve the health and wellbeing of moms and kids worldwide through Nothing But Nets, Shot@Life, UNFPA, Girl Up, and UNICEF USA. For more information, visit www.GlobalMomsRelay.org. Through the Donate a Photo mobile app*, Johnson & Johnson will also donate $1 per photo up to another $200,000 to Nothing But Nets, Girl Up, Shot@Life, UNFPA and UNICEF USA.

* via the Donate A Photo app for iOS and Android. Johnson & Johnson has curated a list of trusted causes, and you can donate a photo to one cause, once a day. Each cause will appear in the app until it reaches its goal, or the donation period ends. If the goal isn't reached, the cause will still get receive a minimum donation.