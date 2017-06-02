

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In response to President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, Governors of three US states have announced the formation of a coalition that will convene U.S. states committed to upholding the Paris Climate Agreement and taking aggressive action on climate change.



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, California Governor Edmund Brown Jr., and Washington State Governor Jay Inslee Thursday formed the United States Climate Alliance, and vowed they are committed to achieving the U.S. goal of reducing emissions 26-28 percent from 2005 levels and meeting or exceeding the targets of the federal Clean Power Plan.



New York, California, and Washington represent over one-fifth of U.S. Gross Domestic Product, and an equal share of the US population. These states account for at least 10 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States.



With input from all participants, the U.S. Climate Alliance will also act as a forum to sustain and strengthen existing climate programs, promote the sharing of information and best practices, and implement new programs to reduce carbon emissions from all sectors of the economy.



Governor Cuomo said New York State is committed to meeting the standards set forth in the Paris Accord regardless of Washington's irresponsible actions, and will honor the commitments through executive orders.



'The White House's reckless decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement has devastating repercussions not only for the United States, but for our planet,' according to Coumo. He blamed the Trump administration of 'abdicating its leadership and taking a backseat to other countries in the global fight against climate change.'



Governor Brown opined that Trump is 'fighting reality,' which is not a good strategy for America.



Governor Inslee vowed that the coalition of governors will make sure that the inaction in D.C. is met by an equal force of action from the states.



