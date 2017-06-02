North America Men Personal Care Market Research Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Men Personal Care Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

Men follow a daily regime of cleansing, moisturizing, protecting, and shaving. They have become more conscious about their health and looks. From dressing to hairstyles everything is taken care of. Moreover, fashion industry has also contributed in the growth of men personal care market. Now-a-days beard and hairstyles has become one of the fashion statements. Men Personal Care Products are used by all the ages; with maximum popularity among the youth.

Men personal care includes a diversified range of products. From skin to oral care every product is available in the market with different specifications. The product includes fragrances, skin creams/lotions, hair products, shaving products, mouthwashes etc. From hair gel to soap conglomerate, the products are gaining huge margins for men's grooming market. Increasing dust and pollution have resulted in the consumption of face wash and sun screen products.

Additionally, increasing popularity of celebrity oriented products is also high in demands. Usually, Celebs Endorsed products increase the possibility of product's demand. Hence, differentiation in products could bring great opportunity for the men personal care market.



The key players operating men personal care market are:

- Johnson & Johnson

- Unilever

- Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

- Shiseido Co. Ltd.

- Kao Corporation

- Avon Products Inc.

- Procter & Gamble Co.

- Colgate-Palmolive Company



