

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada releases Canada trade data for April at 8:30 am ET Friday. Economists expect the trade deficit to shrink to C$0.02 billion in April from C$0.14 billion in March.



Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major rivals. While the loonie recovered from its early lows against the greenback and the euro, it held steady against the yen. Against the aussie, it declined.



The loonie was worth 1.3524 against the greenback, 82.39 against the yen, 0.9998 against the aussie and 1.5166 against the euro as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX