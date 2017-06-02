Power Pro-Tech Services: PPT Expands Service Coverage to 23 States

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2017 / Power Pro-Tech Services (PPT), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of PowerSecure, announces the expansion of its service territory to include Colorado. This addition brings PPT's service footprint to include 23 states.

PPT's mission is to deliver the highest quality service and the most compelling economic value to companies that rely on critical power systems to protect and preserve the welfare of their customers, employees and business. "This expansion into Colorado is consistent with our organic growth objective to operate in all major markets in support of our customers," said Jon Simmons, General Manager of Power Pro-Tech Services. "Our geographic footprint will be expanding all the more rapidly given the recent acquisition by PowerSecure, Inc."

As previously announced, PPT was acquired by PowerSecure on April 7, 2017, adding enhanced field services to PowerSecure's best-in-class suite of distributed infrastructure offerings.

About Power Pro-Tech Services

Established in 2002, Power Pro-Tech Services covers 23 states with an emergency response time of two to four hours. PPT operates eight regional offices with the National Operations Center in Ball Ground, GA. Power Pro-Tech Services (PPT) specializes in the service and installation of distributed power systems, including generators, switchgear, solar inverters and fuel cells. As the largest service provider in our industry, we combine technical expertise with unparalleled resources to provide customers with the assurance that their power assets are maintained in top operational condition. For more information, visit www.powerprotech.com.

About PowerSecure

Southern Company subsidiary PowerSecure is a leading provider of utility and energy technologies to electric utilities, and their industrial, institutional and commercial customers. PowerSecure provides products and services in the areas of distributed generation, storage and renewables, energy efficiency and utility infrastructure. The company is a pioneer in developing distributed generation power systems with sophisticated smart grid capabilities and microgrid controls, including the ability to forecast electricity demand and electronically deploy the systems to deliver more efficient, and environmentally friendly, power at peak power times; provide utilities with dedicated electric power generation capacity to utilize for demand response purposes; and provide customers with the most dependable standby power in the industry. PowerSecure has over 1,500 distributed generation systems installed across the U.S. For more information, visit www.powersecure.com.

SOURCE: Power Pro-Tech Services