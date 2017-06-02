Emergency Shutdown System Market - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021 - Driven by Government Regulations Necessitating Implementation of ESD Systems Across Different Industrial Sectors - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Emergency Shutdown System Market - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021" report to their offering.

The Global Emergency Shutdown System Market is projected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period 2016 to 2021.

The major driving factor for the emergency shutdown (ESD) system is government regulation across different geographies necessitating implementation of ESD systems across different industrial sectors for workplace safety. Demand from energy industry is expected to witness the highest growth on account of increasing energy requirement and substantial investment in the sector in developing economies.



The relatively new Programmable Safety Systems is expected to be another major factor for the market growth on account of its benefits like flexibility, efficiency, easy installation, reliability and more security. The major restraint in the Global Emergency shutdown system Market is the lack of awareness of safety devices and standards available to safeguard the machinery and labor. The complexity of safety designs and implementation of safety systems is also another major hindrance in its adoption.



Companies Mentioned



Emerson Electric

General Electric

Honeywell International

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Emergency Shutdown System Market Forecast by Technology (US$ billion)



6. Emergency Shutdown System Market by Products (US$ billion)



7. Emergency Shutdown System Market Forecast by End User Industry (US$ billion)



8. Emergency Shutdown System Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)



9. Competitive Intelligence



10. Company Profiles



