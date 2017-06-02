Ingredion Incorporated: INGREDION REACHES LABOR AGREEMENT IN ARGENTINA

WESTCHESTER, Ill., June 2, 2017 - Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, announced today that it has reached an agreement with the SOERM labor union in Argentina.

"We have to come to a fair and equitable conclusion. Both of our manufacturing facilities in Argentina will remain open and will resume operations on June 4," said Jim Zallie, Ingredion executive vice president and president, Americas.

Ingredion has manufacturing facilities in Baradero and Chacabuco and employs 698 people in Argentina.

ABOUT INGREDION

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is a leading global ingredient solutions provider. We turn grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant materials into value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing and other industries. Serving customers in over 100 countries, our ingredients make crackers crunchy, yogurts creamy, candy sweet, paper stronger and add fiber to nutrition bars. Visit Ingredion.com (http://ingredion.com/) to learn more.

