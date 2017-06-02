

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Employment in the U.S. increased by much less than expected in the month of May, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Friday.



The report said non-farm payroll employment rose by 138,000 jobs in May after climbing by a downwardly revised 174,000 jobs in April.



Economists had expected an increase of about 185,000 jobs compared to the jump of 211,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



Despite the weaker than expected job growth, the unemployment rate edged down to 4.3 percent in May from 4.4 percent in April. The unemployment rate had been expected to come in unchanged.



With the unexpected decrease, the unemployment rate fell to its lowest level since hitting a matching rate in May of 2001.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX