Research and Markets - Biostimulants Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022 - Key Players are Italpollina, BASF, Bayer, Syngenta, BioAg Alliance, Biostadt & Koppert

Global Biostimulants market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.08% over the forecast period to reach US $2,755 million in 2022, from US$1466.272 million in 2016. Biostimulants are enzymes, seaweed, plant hormones, microorganisms and trace elements that are applied to the plants or soil to improve crop vigor, quality, yield, and tolerance to abiotic stresses. The global biostimulants market is majorly driven by the need for an increase in yield per hectare owing to rising global population and their demand for food.

Supportive government initiatives and increased funding and grants for sustainable agriculture are further fuelling the demand for biostimulants. Biostimulants are increasingly finding applications in agriculture and horticulture sector owing to the benefits such as improved metabolism, water holding capacity, chlorophyll, and antioxidants production. Increasing demand for organic food products owing to growing awareness about good health and fitness leads to the expansion of organic farming across the globe which is, in turn, will augment the demand for biostimulants in the next five years.

Other factors such as declining farmland and requirement of sustainable solutions for agriculture production will also propel the growth of biostimulants market in the near future. However, high R&D costs and lack of awareness about the various biostimulants products, particularly in emerging economies, will restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

