BAE Systems, Inc. today announced that former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte has been appointed to its board of directors for a three-year term.

"Sen. Ayotte brings valuable skills and experience honed by a distinguished career in public service," said Michael Chertoff, chairman, BAE Systems, Inc. board of directors. "She is highly respected on both sides of the aisle and, while representing New Hampshire for six years, she demonstrated a strong knowledge of national defense and homeland security matters."

From 2011 until January of this year, former Sen. Ayotte worked across party lines in Congress on numerous domestic and foreign policy issues. She served on several Senate committees, chairing the Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness and Management Support and the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Aviation Operations, Safety, and Security. Previously, from 2004 to 2009, she was the first female to serve as New Hampshire's attorney general, appointed by both Republican and Democratic governors.

Former Sen. Ayotte currently serves as a member of the board of directors for News Corp, a senior advisor for Blink Health, and a distinguished visiting fellow at Harvard University's Institute of Politics and Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs. She is also a board member of not-for-profit organizations, including the McCain Institute for International Leadership, the International Republican Institute, and Veterans Count New Hampshire.

