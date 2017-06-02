The Iron Horse project is paired with a 2 MW solar array and will provide frequency regulation as well as voltage control support.

E.ON Climate and Renewables has completed a 10 MW lithium titanium oxide storage facility at the University of Arizona's Science and Technology Park. The so-called Iron Horse Battery Energy Storage Project integrates a new 2 MW solar array, and will provide frequency response as well as voltage control, according to a press release from E.ON.

Partner company Tucson Electric Power (TEP) will use the faciltiy to maintain reliable electricity for more than 400,000 customers.

