JSC Halyk Bank / Miscellaneous - Medium Priority JSC Halyk Bank: Announcement 02-Jun-2017 / 14:34 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *PRESS RELEASE * *Announcement* 2 June 2017 On 2 June 2017, the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan (represented by the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan), the National Bank of Kazakhstan, JSC "Sovereign Wealth Fund Samruk-Kazyna" ("*Samruk-Kazyna*"), JSC "Problem Loans Fund", JSC "Halyk Bank" ("*Halyk Bank*"), JSC "BTA Bank" ("*BTA Bank*"), JSC "Kazkommertsbank" ("*Kazkommertsbank*") and Mr K. Kh. Rakishev, its major shareholder, signed a Framework Agreement (the "*Agreement*"). As communicated earlier, JSC Halyk Bank had entered into the negotiations on the potential purchase of a controlling equity stake in JSC Kazkommertsbank from Mr Rakishev and separately from Samruk-Kazyna (the "*Transaction*"). For their part, the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the National Bank of Republic of Kazakhstan view the potential Transaction as contributing to the stability of the financial system and intend to provide support for the benefit of the Transaction. To this end, on 2 March 2017 the parties executed the non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (the "*MoU*"). This Agreement is made pursuant to the MoU and stipulates legally binding actions to be taken by each Party in the course of Transaction implementation. In particular, the Agreement provides for the following: (a) Acquisition of certain assets and claims from BTA Bank by the Problem Loans Fund for the purpose of general turnaround and stabilization of the financial sector; (b) Repayment of BTA Bank's debt owed to Kazkommertsbank; (c) Subject to a number of conditions precedent, acquisition by Halyk Bank of shares in Kazkommertsbank owned by Mr Rakishev and Samruk-Kazyna ("*Target Shares*"), with a potential subsequent capital injection into Kazkommertsbank by Halyk Bank to ensure Kazkommertsbank's capital adequacy as required ("*Capital Injection*"); (d) The actual amount of the Capital Injection will be determined on the basis of the due diligence that is carried out jointly by Halyk Bank and the National Bank of Kazakhstan; (e) Subject to the amount of the Capital Injection (as per the preliminary due diligence by Halyk Bank), the purchase price of the Target Shares will be a notional amount of KZT 1 per equity stake; (f) Support as needed from the Government represented by the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Parties are planning to soon sign additional legally binding documents on the Transaction, which will be announced separately. In executing the Agreement, Halyk Bank was guided by the need to respect the interests of its shareholders, including minority ones, lenders, depositors and customers. -Ends- *For further information, please contact:* *Halyk Bank* Mira Kasenova +7 727 259 04 30 Yelena Perekhoda +7 727 330 17 19 The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: JSC Halyk Bank 40, Al Farabi Avenue 050059 (A26M3K5) Almaty Kazakhstan Phone: +7 727 259 04 30 Fax: +7 727 259 02 71 E-mail: ir@halykbank.kz Internet: http://halykbank.kz ISIN: US46627J3023 WKN: A0LF36 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 4262 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 580143 02-Jun-2017

June 02, 2017 08:35 ET (12:35 GMT)