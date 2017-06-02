Conotoxia Speaks at NACHA's Payments Innovation Alliance Meeting in Berlin

LONDON, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Vice-Chairman of the Board of Cinkciarz , the parent company of an Authorised Payment Institution, Conotoxia Sp. z o.o., speaks on a panel focused on "APIs - Strategies for a New World Order".

A two-day meeting held on July 1st and 2nd of this year, gathered many executives of leading payment and financial institutions in Berlin in order to explore current trends in the industry and discuss the future development of global payments. Conotoxia's contribution to this sophisticated audience is in line with its strategy to further drive innovation. Ensuring that its customer's insights and demands are duly represented to both policymakers and industry leaders.

As a result of PSD2, API activity is thriving on a global level. Piotr Kicinski, PhD, elaborates on what this means for banks and non-banks, what the challenges are for standardization, and what the future of APIs hold.

"Our group offers money transmission services and will soon add payments to its suite of solutions. Current issues that are characteristic to our sector are of vital interest to us. Understanding the dynamics that strengthen the payments industry is crucial to our development. Communication platforms, such as the Payments Innovation Alliance, will revolutionize worldwide payments and Conotoxia aims to take significant part in this historical process," said Kicinski, Vice-Chairman of the Board at Cinkciarz, the parent company of Conotoxia Sp. z o.o.