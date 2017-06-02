The new KC-2000MKII captures subjects under extreme dim-lit conditions

Komamura Corporation is happy to announce that it launches the new KC-2000MKII as the upgraded model of the current KC-2000 ultra-high sensitivity color night vision camera, featuring a switchable capability to infrared with a touch of lever at any time to capture subject under extreme dim-lit conditions in video or still image.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170602005251/en/

KC-2000MKII Color/IR Night Vision camera (Photo: Business Wire)

The new KC-2000MKII works as a "two-in-one" night vision camera with hand held convenience either in color or infrared modes whenever you need to switch either way.

"The KC2000 color night vision camera is very popular among police and secret forces around the world as a unique handheld tool to see and record in colors during night and day," said Allan Valentin Hansen, Sales Director at Komamura Corporation. "With the new IR feature of the MK2 version, which allows the camera to also see and record in total darkness, this Falcon Eye camera will become an even more indispensable surveillance tool."

The KC-2000MKII is a lightweight, compact, handy and epoch-making night vision camera that overcomes total darkness as a true "Night Resolver"

The new Falcon Eye KC-2000MKII will be unveiled at the IFSEC Expo in London during June 20th-22nd at Booth C320.

Outstanding Features of the KC-2000MKII

It captures High Definition images in color in extremely dim-lit conditions, down to 0.005 lx during day-and-night, with auto gain control system.

It allows IR (infrared) image capturing in total darkness with using IR illuminator.

One unit covers all conditions (night and day, in all lighting conditions, in color or IR (infrared), in video and still images.

It uses a world-standard battery (7.4V, allowing continuous shooting for about 4.5h).

Lightweight (about 1.1kg), compact and handy (measuring 108 x 100.1 x 210.5mm" excluding the lens).

Product Name: KC-2000MKII Color/IR Night Vision camera

Product Code: 300012

About Komamura Corporation

Komamura Corporation was established in 1947 and has been an important player in the international professional camera business for more than 60 years. Komamura Corporation developed and marketed the Horseman Professional Camera product range for large format film, and later developed new models for digital photography.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170602005251/en/

Contacts:

Komamura Corporation

Kumy Takahashi, +81-3-3808-0118

kumy@komamura.co.jp