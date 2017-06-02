Global Cloud-based Training Software Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.2% by 2021 - Increased Need to Improve Employee Value - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cloud-based Training Software Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global cloud based training software market to grow at a CAGR of 9.20% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Cloud based Training Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is incorporation of social media in training software. The cloud-based training software solutions are increasingly incorporating elements of social learning. Social learning can be referred to an informal mode of learning through discussions, blogs, posts, and other social learning platforms.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased need to improve employee value. Effective training can be used to improve the value of employees. Improving the skills involves extending an employee's knowledge of an existing skill, providing more experts within a subject area. Multi-skilling is the process of training employees in a new or related work area to increase their usability within the organization.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is data security and privacy issues. Many business organizations prefer cloud-based solutions to on-premises solutions because of their cost-effectiveness and ease of accessibility. Hence, a cost-effective cloud solution with better features and agility is the best option for organizations with limited budget and expertise. The cloud has become an integral part of IT in government agencies.

Key vendors



Adobe Systems

Cornerstone OnDemand

Trivantis

Saba Software



Other prominent vendors



Arlo

BitKea Technologies

Configio

ConvergePoint

Courseplay

Docebo

EduBrite Systems

eLearning247

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by end users



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Key vendor analysis



