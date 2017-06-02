Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Market Analysis Report 2017-2027

LONDON, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Technology Forecasts by Autonomy (Level 3, Level 4, Level 5) & by Region Plus Profiles of Top Automotive OEMs & Other Companies Developing Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Leading Towards the Commercialisation of Self-Driving Cars and Driverless On-Demand Mobility.
It is widely expected that autonomous vehicles (AV) will transform both the automotive industry and consumer landscape. Non-automotive OEMs are likely to become key players disrupting the traditional OEMs and competitive landscape. However, the real question is when and who will succeed in this long anticipated, and much hyped market space.
This report presents the realistic outlook for autonomous vehicles (AV) and provides the expected timelines for the implementation of 3 different levels of technology over the forecast horizon.
Our report indicates that the global autonomous vehicles market will reach $4.5bn in 2017 primarily consisting of level 3 autonomy, with level 4 and level 5 occurring later.
As the precursor to fully autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance (ADAS) systems, artificial intelligence (AI), mapping technologies and sensors are all analysed in this report.
The autonomous vehicles (AV) market is expected to flourish in the next few years because of ADAS technologies becoming more widespread and becoming more widely accepted and expected by consumers and this is expected to feed through into the development of fully autonomous vehicles in the latter part of the decade driving growth. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.
Report highlights
110 tables, charts, and graphs
Analysis of key players in autonomous vehicle technologies
- AB Volvo
- Audi AG
- BMW AG
- Daimler AG
- Ford Motor Company
- General Motors
- Google Inc
- Honda Motor Corporation
- Toyota Motor Corporation
- Volkswagen
Global autonomous vehicle market outlook and analysis from 2017-2027
Autonomous vehicle forecasts and analysis by autonomy level from 2017-2027
- Level 3 autonomous vehicle forecast 2017-2027
- Level 4 autonomous vehicle forecast 2017-2027
- Level 5 autonomous vehicle forecast 2017-2027
Regional autonomous vehicle market forecasts from 2017-2027
North America autonomous vehicle forecast 2017-2027
- US autonomous vehicle forecast 2017-2027
Europe autonomous vehicle forecast 2017-2027
- Germany autonomous vehicle forecast 2017-2027
- France autonomous vehicle forecast 2017-2027
- UK autonomous vehicle forecast 2017-2027
- Italy autonomous vehicle forecast 2017-2027
- Spain autonomous vehicle forecast 2017-2027
- Rest of Europe autonomous vehicle forecast 2017-2027
Asia Pacific autonomous vehicle forecast 2017-2027
- China autonomous vehicle forecast 2017-2027
- Japan autonomous vehicle forecast 2017-2027
- India autonomous vehicle forecast 2017-2027
