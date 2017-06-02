Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Market Analysis Report 2017-2027

LONDON, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Technology Forecasts by Autonomy (Level 3, Level 4, Level 5) & by Region Plus Profiles of Top Automotive OEMs & Other Companies Developing Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Leading Towards the Commercialisation of Self-Driving Cars and Driverless On-Demand Mobility.

Do you need definitive autonomous vehicle market data?

Succinct autonomous vehicle market analysis?

Autonomous vehicle technological insight?

Clear competitor analysis?

Actionable business recommendations?

Read on to discover how this definitive report can transform your own research and save you time.

It is widely expected that autonomous vehicles (AV) will transform both the automotive industry and consumer landscape. Non-automotive OEMs are likely to become key players disrupting the traditional OEMs and competitive landscape. However, the real question is when and who will succeed in this long anticipated, and much hyped market space.

This report presents the realistic outlook for autonomous vehicles (AV) and provides the expected timelines for the implementation of 3 different levels of technology over the forecast horizon.

Our report indicates that the global autonomous vehicles market will reach $4.5bn in 2017 primarily consisting of level 3 autonomy, with level 4 and level 5 occurring later.

As the precursor to fully autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance (ADAS) systems, artificial intelligence (AI), mapping technologies and sensors are all analysed in this report.

The autonomous vehicles (AV) market is expected to flourish in the next few years because of ADAS technologies becoming more widespread and becoming more widely accepted and expected by consumers and this is expected to feed through into the development of fully autonomous vehicles in the latter part of the decade driving growth. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.

Report highlights

110 tables, charts, and graphs

Analysis of key players in autonomous vehicle technologies

AB Volvo

Audi AG

BMW AG

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

Google Inc

Honda Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen

Global autonomous vehicle market outlook and analysis from 2017-2027

Autonomous vehicle forecasts and analysis by autonomy level from 2017-2027

Level 3 autonomous vehicle forecast 2017-2027

Level 4 autonomous vehicle forecast 2017-2027

Level 5 autonomous vehicle forecast 2017-2027

Regional autonomous vehicle market forecasts from 2017-2027

North America autonomous vehicle forecast 2017-2027

US autonomous vehicle forecast 2017-2027

Europe autonomous vehicle forecast 2017-2027

Germany autonomous vehicle forecast 2017-2027

autonomous vehicle forecast 2017-2027 France autonomous vehicle forecast 2017-2027

autonomous vehicle forecast 2017-2027 UK autonomous vehicle forecast 2017-2027

Italy autonomous vehicle forecast 2017-2027

autonomous vehicle forecast 2017-2027 Spain autonomous vehicle forecast 2017-2027

autonomous vehicle forecast 2017-2027 Rest of Europe autonomous vehicle forecast 2017-2027

Asia Pacific autonomous vehicle forecast 2017-2027

China autonomous vehicle forecast 2017-2027

autonomous vehicle forecast 2017-2027 Japan autonomous vehicle forecast 2017-2027

autonomous vehicle forecast 2017-2027 India autonomous vehicle forecast 2017-2027

Key questions answered

What does the future hold for the autonomous vehicle industry?

Where should you target your business strategy?

Which autonomous vehicle applications should you focus upon?

Which disruptive autonomous vehicle technologies should you invest in?

Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

Which autonomous vehicle company is likely to succeed and why?

What business models should you adopt?

What autonomous vehicle industry trends should you be aware of?

Target audience

Automotive OEMs

Automotive sensor companies

Automotive software developers

Road mapping companies

Cyber security companies

Suppliers

Technologists

R&D staff

Consultants

Analysts

CEO's

CIO's

COO's

Business development managers

Investors

Governments

Agencies

Regulators

Industry organisations

Associations

Banks

To request a report overview of this report please email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100

Or click on https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1874/Autonomous-Vehicle-(AV)-Market-Analysis-Report-2017-2027

Companies Mentioned

AB Volvo

Adrian Flux

Alibaba

Allianz

Alphabet

Amazon

Apple

Argo AI

AT&T

Audi AG

Autoliv

Baidu

Bentley

BharatBenz.

BMW

Bosch

BT

Bugatti

Buick

Cadillac

Chevrolet

Chrysler

Continental

Cruise Automation

CSR

Daimler AG

Daimler Buses

Daimler Financial Services

Daimler Trucks

Delphi

Ducati

FAW Group

FCA

Ford Motor Company

Freightliner

FUSO

Garmin

Geely Holding

General Motors (GM)

General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GM Financial)

Gett

GM Europe (GME)

GM International Operations (GMIO)

GM North America (GMNA)

GM South America (GMSA)

GMC

Google

HERE Consortium

Hino

Holden

Homegrown

Honda

Huawei

Hyundai

IBM

Intel

Intrix

Isuzu

Lamborghini

Leddartech

Lexus

Lyft

MAN

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz Vans

Microsoft

Mitsubishi

Mobileye

Nauto

Netflix

Nokia Corporation

NTT

Nuro

Nutonomy

Nvidia Corporation

OmniVision

ON Semiconductor

Opel

Otto

Panasonic

Peloton

Porsche

QNX

Qualcomm

ReachNow

Renault Nissan

RIM

Rio Tinto

SAIC

Samsung

Scania

Seat

Skoda

SonSumitomo Electric

Tesla

Thomas Built Buses

TomTom

Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Research Institute

Trimble

Uber

UD Trucks

Vauxhall

Velodyne

Verizon

Volkswagen AG

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

Volkswagen Electronics Research Laboratory

Volvo Cars USA

Volvo Group

Waymo

Western Star

YAZAKI

Yazaki

Zoom Car

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com