Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2017) - Coin Citadel (OTC: CCTL), announces that the company has signed a letter of intent to acquire a $3 million dollar revenue producing online gaming company for non-dilutive Preferred and Common shares of Coin Citadel stock. This acquisition will further diversify the company's assets making it a holding company in multiple markets, thus minimizing exposure to market fluctuations with in a single sector.

Additionally, The Company is currently exploring new opportunities in Bitcoins and other crypto currencies as these markets are growing exponentially. There are approximately 700 crypto currencies and opportunities in many of them are available on advantageous terms.

Please be on the lookout for news, filings, and other updates coming shortly.

Forward-Looking Statement:

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Contact:

Bill Schaefer, CEO

562-453-7643