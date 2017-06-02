CRESCO, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/02/17 -- NSAV Holding, Inc., a Delaware corporation (OTC: NSAV), announced today that it has completed its holding company reorganization, pursuant to which a new Delaware corporation, ("NSAV Delaware") has replaced Net Savings Link, Inc. ("NET Delaware") as the publicly held corporation. The shares of NSAV Delaware will trade on the OTC Market under the ticker symbol "NSAV", the same ticker symbol previously used by NET Delaware. As a result of the reorganization, NET Delaware has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of NSAV Delaware. In addition, the NET Delaware shareholders automatically become shareholders of NSAV Delaware on a one-for-one basis, holding the same number of NSAV Delaware shares and the same ownership percentage after the reorganization as they held immediately prior to the reorganization. NSAV Holding, Inc. is completely debt free.

The purpose of the reorganization is to provide the company with strategic, operational and financial flexibility. Incorporating the new holding company in Delaware will allow the company to take advantage of the flexibility, predictability and responsiveness that Delaware corporate law provides.

NSAV also announced that it will be making a major move into the hemp industry. The company has been holding meetings throughout the week and believes it has both the strategy and the ability to take this to the next level. The U.S. is the world's largest consumer of hemp related products and China is the globe's largest producer of hemp. NSAV's two locations in Shanghai, China should prove to be a tremendous advantage in the Company's hemp business.

James Tilton, president of NSAV, stated, "I am extremely pleased that the reorganization of NSAV has been completed. I realize that it took far longer to complete than anticipated. However, now that it is done, it will certainly benefit all of our loyal shareholders. I truly believe that the Company's new name accurately reflects the new direction and vision of NSAV."

Mr. Tilton went on to state, "Since the federal government legalized hemp in 2014, I always believed that it had huge potential. Now is the time for the new NSAV to dive headfirst into the hemp arena."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the legal medical cannabis and hemp industries, as well as other areas of the medical industry. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, patents and trademarks and information technology.

For further information please contact NSAV at 1 (570-595-2432) or jamestilton@netsavingslinkinc.com.

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://netsavlink.com

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/NSAV_MJTechCo

The NSAV Facebook account can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/Net-Savings-Link-Inc-768628693317257/

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of NSAV Holding, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. NSAV Holding, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by NSAV Holding, Inc. or any other person.

