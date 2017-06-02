BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/02/17 -- New Colombia Resources, Inc. ("the Company") (OTC PINK: NEWC), a Colombian natural resource company listed in the U.S., with premium metallurgical coal and medical marijuana assets, is pleased to announce their medical marijuana joint venture, Sannabis SAS, was asked to host a Cannabis Fair at the main exhibition hall of Colombia's new congressional building on June 6 and 7.

Senator Jorge Ivan Ospina, a speaker at the Medical Marijuana Expo Sannabis organized last week in Corinto, extended an invitation to Sannabis to showcase their products to the Congress to gain support for medical marijuana and industrial hemp in Colombia. Senator Ospina is also a medical doctor, agriculturist, and ex-mayor of Cali, Colombia's third largest city. To see Senator Ospina's invitation, visit his Twitter feed, https://twitter.com/JorgeIvanOspina/status/870338553754136584/photo/1

New Colombia Resources believes this is a major milestone in the effort to gain acceptance for medical marijuana from all elected officials and the communities they represent. "There's no better way to prove ourselves to top lawmakers than to have them use these products, because they're effective," commented John Campo, President of New Colombia Resources.

Sannabis has been producing high quality medical marijuana products in Colombia since 2014. To browse through Sannabis' catalog, visit, http://www.sannabis.co/ver-catalogo. Products are sold through distributors and natural remedy stores in Colombia. Equipment is being sourced to scale up production to fulfil larger orders. For points of sales, visit http://www.sannabis.co/puntos-de-venta.

To view a nationally televised documentary about medical marijuana in Colombia featuring Sannabis growers, patients, and management visit the first video on http://www.sannabis.co/video. This documentary interviewed Sannabis patients and their loved ones around the country using Sannabis products.

Follow Sannabis on Facebook for photos and testimonials at https://www.facebook.com/sannabis.cannamedicinal

Additionally, to medical cannabis companies, New Colombia Resources wholly owns the Guaduas Metallurgical Coal Project they've been developing for the past several years. Metallurgical Coal was the top commodity for last year with consistent demand this year. More and more countries are turning to Colombia to source coal, due to its friendly business environment and port access to both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

New Colombia has the work permit approved by the Agencia Nacional de Mineria (ANM) for both coal and raw building material, but is waiting the additional of raw building materials to their environmental license for coal. They added raw building materials to their application to supply the surging local need for rock products close to Bogota in anticipation of the new International Airport being built and mega highway projects close by. They will first begin crushing rock for the local road projects that have significantly increased the value of their greenfield properties, and will move much needed metallurgical coal to the international markets.

The Company received confirmation last week from the environmental agency (CAR) that the license was under review, for a copy of the notice, visit, https://drive.google.com/open?id=0BxSKP5j2FlseaTdiSy1RZWJQWkU

For a financial model of the rock operations, visit https://drive.google.com/open?id=0BxSKP5j2FlseOFE5TVdReGRCUUE

An update on their local power plant project that will use their thermal coal reserves will be announced separately.

New Colombia Resources, Inc.

New Colombia Resources, Inc. owns vast reserves of premium metallurgical coal mining titles and a medical marijuana joint venture in the Republic of Colombia. They are setting up a rock mining operation to supply the major road and infrastructure projects within miles of their properties. They own 100% of La Tabaquera metallurgical coal mine in Colombia with an estimated 15- 17 million tonnes of reserves. They have an additional 1196 ha. metallurgical coal mining title that they are negotiating to develop with a foreign entity to build a coal fired power plant. New Colombia Resources holds a significant position in Sannabis SAS which legally produces medical marijuana products in the Republic of Colombia, visit www.sannabis.co. For more information on the Company visit www.newcolombiaresources.com

Forward Looking Statements

Forward Looking Statements; This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing works such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements might not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include financing, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations. New Colombia Resources, Inc. does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements.

Company/Media Contact:



New Colombia Resources, Inc.

John Campo

President/Chairman

(1)-410-236-8200 USA

(57) 318-657-0918 Colombia

jcampo@newcolombiaresources.com



