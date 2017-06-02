On Monday, June 5, 2017 external test system GCF TST3 will start up with new release 3.5.



At the same time the Genium INET test source system for GCF TST3 will be switched from Genium INET TEST1 to Genium INET TEST4 (MiFID II test system).



For further information:



Please contact: dataproducts@nasdaq.com



For technical issues please contact: operator@nasdaq.com